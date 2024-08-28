Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1978 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Tombac
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1978
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1978 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 376 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 21,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (2)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (1)
- MS67 (2)
- Numisbalt (4)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 62 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1978 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search