5 Kopeks 1978 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1978 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 376 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 21,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (3) UNC (11) VF (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) SP66 (5) PL66 (2) PL65 (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (8)