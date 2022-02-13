Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1977 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Tombac
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1977
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1977 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 116 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 33,600. Bidding took place June 27, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 23000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1977 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
