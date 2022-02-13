Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1977 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1977 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 5 Kopeks 1977 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1977
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1977 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 116 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 33,600. Bidding took place June 27, 2019.

  • All companies
  • AURORA (5)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Russiancoin (2)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1977 at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 23000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1977 at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1977 at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1977 at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1977 at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1977 at auction AURORA - July 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1977 at auction AURORA - April 14, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 14, 2021
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1977 at auction AURORA - December 17, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1977 at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1977 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1977 at auction Imperial Coin - October 30, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1977 at auction Imperial Coin - October 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 30, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1977 at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1977 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1977 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1977 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1977 at auction Russiancoin - April 10, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1977 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 5 Kopeks 1977 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1977 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

