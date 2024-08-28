Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1976 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Tombac
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1976
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1976 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 488 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 34,000. Bidding took place September 27, 2014.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 29, 2020
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date September 27, 2014
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
