Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1976 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1976 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 5 Kopeks 1976 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1976
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1976 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 488 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 34,000. Bidding took place September 27, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Numisbalt (5)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1976 at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1976 at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1976 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1976 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1976 at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1976 at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1976 at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1976 at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1976 at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1976 at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1976 at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1976 at auction Imperial Coin - February 26, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1976 at auction Imperial Coin - February 26, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1976 at auction Imperial Coin - January 29, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1976 at auction Imperial Coin - January 29, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 29, 2020
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1976 at auction Imperial Coin - October 30, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1976 at auction Imperial Coin - October 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 30, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1976 at auction Imperial Coin - September 25, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1976 at auction Imperial Coin - September 25, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 25, 2019
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1976 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1976 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1976 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 5 Kopeks 1976 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1976 at auction Imperial Coin - May 16, 2018
Russia 5 Kopeks 1976 at auction Imperial Coin - May 16, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1976 at auction Empire - September 27, 2014
Russia 5 Kopeks 1976 at auction Empire - September 27, 2014
Seller Empire
Date September 27, 2014
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1976 at auction Alexander - August 29, 2014
Russia 5 Kopeks 1976 at auction Alexander - August 29, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date August 29, 2014
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1976 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

