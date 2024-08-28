5 Kopeks 1976 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1976 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 488 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 34,000. Bidding took place September 27, 2014.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (2) UNC (11) AU (2) XF (1) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (4) MS65 (5) VF35 (1) SP67 (2) PL66 (2) Service NGC (2) PCGS (7) ННР (3)