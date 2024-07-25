Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1975 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1975 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 5 Kopeks 1975 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1975
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1975 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 399 sold at the COINSTORE auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place March 10, 2024.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1975 at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1975 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1975 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1975 at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1975 at auction Russiancoin - July 21, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1975 at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1975 at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1975 at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1975 at auction Imperial Coin - January 29, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 29, 2020
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1975 at auction Imperial Coin - October 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 30, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1975 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP68 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1975 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
