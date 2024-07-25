Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1975 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1975 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 399 sold at the COINSTORE auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place March 10, 2024.
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 29, 2020
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 30, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP68 PCGS
Selling price
******
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1975 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
