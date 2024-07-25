5 Kopeks 1975 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1975 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 399 sold at the COINSTORE auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place March 10, 2024.

