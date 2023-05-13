Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1973 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1973 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 5 Kopeks 1973 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1973
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1973 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 902 sold at the Coins Numismatic Barcelona auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place May 13, 2023.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1973 at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - May 13, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1973 at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1973 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1973 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1973 at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1973 at auction Empire - November 25, 2021
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1973 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1973 at auction RND - October 27, 2021
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1973 at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1973 at auction RND - July 1, 2021
Seller RND
Date July 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1973 at auction RND - November 28, 2020
Seller RND
Date November 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1973 at auction Empire - September 19, 2020
Seller Empire
Date September 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1973 at auction Imperial Coin - August 26, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1973 at auction Imperial Coin - January 29, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 29, 2020
Condition MS67 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1973 at auction Imperial Coin - October 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 30, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1973 at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1973 at auction Imperial Coin - September 25, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1973 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1973 at auction Russiancoin - April 10, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1973 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1973 at auction Empire - June 3, 2017
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1973 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search