Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1973 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Tombac
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1973
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1973 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 902 sold at the Coins Numismatic Barcelona auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place May 13, 2023.
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 29, 2020
Condition MS67 ННР
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 30, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1973 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
