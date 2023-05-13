5 Kopeks 1973 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1973 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 902 sold at the Coins Numismatic Barcelona auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place May 13, 2023.

