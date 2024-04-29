Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1972 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1972 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 5 Kopeks 1972 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1972
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1972 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 112 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 28,500. Bidding took place March 25, 2023.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1972 at auction COINSTORE - September 14, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date September 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
122 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1972 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1972 at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - May 13, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1972 at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1972 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1972 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1972 at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1972 at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1972 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1972 at auction Empire - November 25, 2021
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1972 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

