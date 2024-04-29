5 Kopeks 1972 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1972 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 112 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 28,500. Bidding took place March 25, 2023.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (3) UNC (12) AU (8) XF (15) VF (3) No grade (12) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS60 (1) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (4) SP66 (1) PL65 (2) PL63 (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (8)

AURORA (1)

Coins and Medals (6)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

Coins.ee (3)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSTORE (2)

Empire (6)

Imperial Coin (5)

MS67 (1)

Rare Coins (4)

RND (3)

Russiancoin (11)

Stephen Album (1)