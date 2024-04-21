Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1970 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Tombac
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1970
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1970 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 88 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 28,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 4, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date March 31, 2021
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller RND
Date February 26, 2021
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 30, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
