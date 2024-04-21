Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1970 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1970 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 5 Kopeks 1970 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1970
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1970 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 88 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 28,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1970 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1970 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1970 at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - May 13, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1970 at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1970 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1970 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1970 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1970 at auction Alexander - November 21, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1970 at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1970 at auction Russian Heritage - April 25, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 25, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1970 at auction Russian Heritage - April 4, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 4, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1970 at auction Empire - April 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date April 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1970 at auction AURORA - March 31, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date March 31, 2021
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1970 at auction RND - February 26, 2021
Seller RND
Date February 26, 2021
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1970 at auction Alexander - October 1, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date October 1, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1970 at auction Empire - September 19, 2020
Seller Empire
Date September 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1970 at auction Alexander - March 21, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 21, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1970 at auction Empire - December 28, 2019
Seller Empire
Date December 28, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1970 at auction Alexander - December 5, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 5, 2019
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1970 at auction Imperial Coin - October 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 30, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1970 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1970 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

