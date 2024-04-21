5 Kopeks 1970 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1970 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 88 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 28,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (3) UNC (11) AU (16) XF (9) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU53 (3) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (2) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) SP67 (1) PL66 (2) PL65 (1) DETAILS (3) Service PCGS (5) RNGA (1) ННР (2) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (11)

AURORA (4)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

Coins.ee (3)

CoinsNB (1)

Empire (9)

Imperial Coin (3)

MS67 (1)

Rare Coins (2)

RND (1)

Russian Heritage (2)

Russiancoin (1)

SINCONA (1)