Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1969 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1969 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 5 Kopeks 1969 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1969
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1969 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1622 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 151. Bidding took place June 10, 2023.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1969 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1969 at auction Stephen Album - April 29, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 65 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1969 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3400 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1969 at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1969 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1969 at auction Katz - June 11, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 11, 2023
Condition PL64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1969 at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - May 13, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1969 at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1969 at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1969 at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1969 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1969 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1969 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1969 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1969 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1969 at auction Empire - November 25, 2021
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1969 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1969 at auction RND - October 27, 2021
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1969 at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1969 at auction RND - July 1, 2021
Seller RND
Date July 1, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1969 at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1969 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

