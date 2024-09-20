Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1969 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Tombac
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1969
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1969 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1622 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 151. Bidding took place June 10, 2023.
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 65 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3400 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date June 11, 2023
Condition PL64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1969 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
