Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1968 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Tombac
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1968
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1968 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 5622 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place October 29, 2013.
Seller COINSTORE
Date September 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 2800 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date May 14, 2023
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date December 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 20, 2021
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
