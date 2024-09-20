5 Kopeks 1968 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1968 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 5622 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place October 29, 2013.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (3) UNC (40) AU (6) XF (11) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (3) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) SP66 (2) SP65 (1) SP64 (3) PL66 (2) PL65 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (10) ННР (2)

