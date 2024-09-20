Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1968 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1968 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 5 Kopeks 1968 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1968
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1968 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 5622 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place October 29, 2013.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1968 at auction COINSTORE - September 14, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1968 at auction COINSTORE - September 14, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date September 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1968 at auction Stephen Album - April 29, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1968 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 2800 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - May 13, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1968 at auction Katz - May 14, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 14, 2023
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1968 at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1968 at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1968 at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1968 at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1968 at auction Numismática Leilões - December 2, 2021
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date December 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1968 at auction Empire - November 25, 2021
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1968 at auction RND - October 27, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1968 at auction RND - October 27, 2021
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1968 at auction AURORA - October 20, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date October 20, 2021
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1968 at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1968 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

