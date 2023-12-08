Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1962 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1962 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 3258 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 54. Bidding took place November 2, 2019.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date December 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1962 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
