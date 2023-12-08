Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1962 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1962 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 5 Kopeks 1962 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1962
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1962 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 3258 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 54. Bidding took place November 2, 2019.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1962 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1962 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1962 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1962 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1962 at auction MUNZE - December 7, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date December 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 420 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1962 at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1962 at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1962 at auction AURORA - July 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1962 at auction AURORA - April 14, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 14, 2021
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1962 at auction MUNZE - March 25, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date March 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1962 at auction MUNZE - December 17, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date December 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1962 at auction AURORA - December 17, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1962 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1962 at auction AURORA - July 30, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 30, 2019
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1962 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1962 at auction AURORA - June 4, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1962 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1962 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 5 Kopeks 1962 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1962 at auction Heritage - June 22, 2017
Russia 5 Kopeks 1962 at auction Heritage - June 22, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date June 22, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1962 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

