5 Kopeks 1961 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Tombac
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1961
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1961 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 40205 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 901. Bidding took place March 17, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 50 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
