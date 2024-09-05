Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1961 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1961 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 5 Kopeks 1961 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1961
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1961 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 40205 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 901. Bidding took place March 17, 2019.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1961 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1961 at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1961 at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1961 at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 50 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1961 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1961 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1961 at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1961 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1961 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1961 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1961 at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1961 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1961 at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date December 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1961 at auction Alexander - November 17, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1961 at auction Alexander - August 28, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1961 at auction Russiancoin - July 21, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1961 at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1961 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1961 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1961 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1961 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Kopeks 1961 at auction Numisbalt - October 6, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1961 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

