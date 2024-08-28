Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1957 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1957
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1957 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 290 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 17,000. Bidding took place March 31, 2018.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1957 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
