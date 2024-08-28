Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1957 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1957 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 5 Kopeks 1957 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1957
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1957 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 290 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 17,000. Bidding took place March 31, 2018.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1957 at auction Восточно-европейский - August 28, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date August 28, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1957 at auction Восточно-европейский - August 28, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date August 28, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1957 at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1957 at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1957 at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1957 at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1957 at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1957 at auction Katz - May 14, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1957 at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1957 at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
