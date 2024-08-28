Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1956 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1956 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 5 Kopeks 1956 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1956
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (104)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1956 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 264 sold at the RND auction for RUB 20,000. Bidding took place February 25, 2017.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1956 at auction Восточно-европейский - August 28, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date August 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1956 at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1956 at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1956 at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1956 at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1956 at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1956 at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1956 at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1956 at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1956 at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1956 at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1956 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1956 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1956 at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Kopeks 1956 at auction Восточно-европейский - October 3, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date October 3, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1956 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

