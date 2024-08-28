Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1956 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1956
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1956 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 264 sold at the RND auction for RUB 20,000. Bidding took place February 25, 2017.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
