5 Kopeks 1956 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1956 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 264 sold at the RND auction for RUB 20,000. Bidding took place February 25, 2017.

Сondition UNC (63) AU (20) XF (5) VF (2) No grade (12) Condition (slab) MS66 (14) MS65 (17) MS64 (9) MS63 (9) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) XF45 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (24) PCGS (6) ННР (12)

