5 Kopeks 1955 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1955 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 250 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 12,000. Bidding took place July 11, 2018.

Сondition UNC (32) AU (16) XF (3) No grade (16) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (8) MS64 (5) MS63 (5) MS62 (4) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) Service NGC (15) ННР (3)

