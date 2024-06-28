Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1955 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1955
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1955 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 250 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 12,000. Bidding took place July 11, 2018.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 6200 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
30 ₽
Price in auction currency 30 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 30, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
