Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1955 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1955 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 5 Kopeks 1955 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1955
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1955 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 250 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 12,000. Bidding took place July 11, 2018.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 6200 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1955 at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
30 ₽
Price in auction currency 30 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1955 at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1955 at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - June 30, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 30, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1955 at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1955 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1955 at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date October 6, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction
Russia 5 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1955 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
