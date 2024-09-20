Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1954 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1954
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1954 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 408 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 40,000. Bidding took place March 31, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- AURORA (4)
- Coins and Medals (15)
- Coins.ee (7)
- COINSTORE (2)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (1)
- Imperial Coin (10)
- Katz (3)
- MS67 (8)
- MUNZE (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Rare Coins (2)
- RedSquare (4)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- Russiancoin (8)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1700 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1954 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search