Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1954 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1954 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 5 Kopeks 1954 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1954
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1954 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 408 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 40,000. Bidding took place March 31, 2021.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1954 at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1700 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1954 at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1954 at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1954 at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1954 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1954 at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - June 30, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1954 at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1954 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

