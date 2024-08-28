5 Kopeks 1953 "Type 1948-1957" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1953 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 997 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 32,000. Bidding took place June 28, 2024.

