Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1953 "Type 1948-1957" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1953 "Type 1948-1957" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 5 Kopeks 1953 "Type 1948-1957" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1953
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1953 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 997 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 32,000. Bidding took place June 28, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Coins and Medals (20)
  • Coins.ee (5)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (5)
  • MS67 (5)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • RedSquare (4)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Russiancoin (7)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1953 at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1953 at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 6350 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1953 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1953 at auction Russian Heritage - November 27, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1953 at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Kopeks 1953 at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1953 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1953 All Russian coins Russian aluminum-bronze coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Oct 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
SINCONA AG
Auction Oct 22, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Oct 5, 2024
Category
Year
Search