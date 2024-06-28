Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1952 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1952 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 5 Kopeks 1952 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1952
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1952 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 276 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 40,000. Bidding took place March 31, 2018.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 3300 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1952 at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1952 at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1952 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1952 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Kopeks 1952 at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1952 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

