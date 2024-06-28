Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1952 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1952
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1952 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 276 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 40,000. Bidding took place March 31, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 3300 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
