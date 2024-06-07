Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1951 "Type 1948-1957" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1951 "Type 1948-1957" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 5 Kopeks 1951 "Type 1948-1957" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1951
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1951 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 326 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 20,164. Bidding took place August 15, 2014.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
434 $
Price in auction currency 38800 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 3100 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1951 at auction Empire - September 21, 2023
Seller Empire
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1951 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1951 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

