Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1950 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1950 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 5 Kopeks 1950 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1950
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1950 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 507 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 60,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2016.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 2900 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1950 at auction Empire - September 21, 2023
Seller Empire
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1950 at auction Alexander - July 7, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 7, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1950 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Kopeks 1950 at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

