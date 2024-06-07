Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1950 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1950
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1950 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 507 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 60,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- AURORA (4)
- Coins and Medals (14)
- Coins.ee (6)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (4)
- Imperial Coin (10)
- Katz (5)
- MS67 (7)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (2)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 2900 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search