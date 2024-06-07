Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1949 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1949
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1949 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 299 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 420. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 2800 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
