Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1949 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1949 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 5 Kopeks 1949 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1949
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1949 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 299 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 420. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (10)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Coins and Medals (10)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (4)
  • MS67 (9)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1949 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1949 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 2800 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1949 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1949 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1949 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1949 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1949 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1949 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1949 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1949 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1949 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1949 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1949 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1949 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1949 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1949 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1949 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1949 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1949 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1949 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1949 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1949 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1949 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1949 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1949 at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1949 at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1949 at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1949 at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1949 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1949 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1949 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1949 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1949 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1949 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1949 at auction Alexander - December 16, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1949 at auction Alexander - December 16, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1949 at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1949 at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1949 at auction Alexander - April 8, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1949 at auction Alexander - April 8, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 8, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

