Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1948 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1948 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 5 Kopeks 1948 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1948
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1948 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 234 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 32,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 3300 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1948 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1948 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1948 at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1948 at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1948 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

