5 Kopeks 1948 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1948
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1948 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 234 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 32,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 3300 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
