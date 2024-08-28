5 Kopeks 1946 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1946 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 254 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 90,000. Bidding took place January 5, 2018.

Сondition UNC (49) AU (23) XF (17) VF (1) No grade (12) Condition (slab) MS66 (6) MS65 (17) MS64 (9) MS63 (11) MS62 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU53 (2) AU50 (6) XF45 (8) XF40 (1) Service NGC (38) RNGA (1) ННР (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (28)

AURORA (5)

Coins and Medals (13)

Coins.ee (7)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (3)

Imperial Coin (5)

Katz (3)

MS67 (10)

MUNZE (1)

NIKO (4)

Numisbalt (2)

Rare Coins (8)

RedSquare (2)

Russian Heritage (5)

Russiancoin (9)