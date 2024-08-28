Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1946 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1946
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1946 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 254 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 90,000. Bidding took place January 5, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (28)
- AURORA (5)
- Coins and Medals (13)
- Coins.ee (7)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (3)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Katz (3)
- MS67 (10)
- MUNZE (1)
- NIKO (4)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rare Coins (8)
- RedSquare (2)
- Russian Heritage (5)
- Russiancoin (9)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 150 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1946 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search