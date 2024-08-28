Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1946 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1946 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 5 Kopeks 1946 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1946
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1946 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 254 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 90,000. Bidding took place January 5, 2018.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1946 at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1946 at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 150 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1946 at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1946 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1946 at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1946 at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1946 at auction Russian Heritage - January 22, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
