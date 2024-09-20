5 Kopeks 1945 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1945 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 274 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.

Сondition UNC (15) AU (9) XF (30) VF (3) F (1) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (6) MS63 (4) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) XF45 (4) XF40 (4) VF35 (3) Service ННР (1) NGC (12) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (7)

AURORA (2)

Coins and Medals (9)

Coins.ee (3)

Empire (7)

Imperial Coin (12)

Katz (8)

MS67 (7)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (9)

Russian Heritage (2)

Russiancoin (1)