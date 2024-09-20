Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1945 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1945
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1945 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 274 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 17200 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 3500 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
