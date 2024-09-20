Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1945 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1945 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 5 Kopeks 1945 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1945
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1945 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 274 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1945 at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 17200 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1945 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 3500 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1945 at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1945 at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1945 at auction Alexander - August 28, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1945 at auction Alexander - August 28, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1945 at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1945 at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1945 at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1945 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

