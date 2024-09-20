Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1943 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1943
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1943 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 912 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 120,000. Bidding took place June 8, 2024.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
1348 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1943 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
