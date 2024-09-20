Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1943 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1943 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 5 Kopeks 1943 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1943
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1943 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 912 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 120,000. Bidding took place June 8, 2024.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1943 at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1943 at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
1348 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1943 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1943 at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1943 at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1943 at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1943 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1943 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1943 at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1943 at auction Russian Heritage - January 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1943 at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1943 at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1943 at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1943 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1943 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1943 at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1943 at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1943 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Kopeks 1943 at auction Восточно-европейский - October 3, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date October 3, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction
Russia 5 Kopeks 1943 at auction Восточно-европейский - October 3, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date October 3, 2024
Condition AU58 ННР
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1943 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

