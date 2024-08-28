Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1941 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1941
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1941 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 501 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 56,000. Bidding took place June 4, 2016.
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1941 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
