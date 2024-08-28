Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1941 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1941 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 5 Kopeks 1941 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1941
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1941 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 501 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 56,000. Bidding took place June 4, 2016.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1941 at auction Восточно-европейский - August 28, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date August 28, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1941 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1941 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1941 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1941 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1941 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - June 24, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - June 24, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1941 at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1941 at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS66
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1941 at auction Russiancoin - December 23, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 23, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1941 at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1941 at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1941 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1941 at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1941 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1941 All Russian coins Russian aluminum-bronze coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
