Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1940 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1940
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (157)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1940 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 968 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 42,000. Bidding took place June 28, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
494 $
Price in auction currency 42000 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
