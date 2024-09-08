Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1940 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1940 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 5 Kopeks 1940 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1940
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (157)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1940 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 968 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 42,000. Bidding took place June 28, 2024.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1940 at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1940 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
494 $
Price in auction currency 42000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1940 at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1940 at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1940 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1940 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1940 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1940 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1940 at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1940 at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 22, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1940 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1940 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1940 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1940 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1940 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1940 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1940 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search