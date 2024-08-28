Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1939 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1939 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 5 Kopeks 1939 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1939
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1939 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 481 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 32,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (13)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Coins and Medals (7)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (3)
  • Imperial Coin (13)
  • Katz (14)
  • MS67 (9)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RND (3)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • Восточно-европейский (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1939 at auction Восточно-европейский - August 28, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date August 28, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1939 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 7300 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1939 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1939 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1939 at auction Alexander - August 31, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1939 at auction Alexander - August 31, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 31, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1939 at auction Katz - June 11, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 11, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1939 at auction Russian Heritage - January 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1939 at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1939 at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1939 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1939 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1939 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1939 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1939 at auction Alexander - December 16, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1939 at auction Alexander - December 16, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Kopeks 1939 at auction Восточно-европейский - October 3, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date October 3, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1939 All Russian coins Russian aluminum-bronze coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Oct 5, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
SINCONA AG
Auction Oct 21, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search