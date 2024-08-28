Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1939 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1939
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1939 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 481 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 32,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 7300 RUB
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 31, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date June 11, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
