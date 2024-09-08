5 Kopeks 1938 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1938 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 493 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 82,800. Bidding took place June 7, 2024.

