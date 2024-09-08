Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1938 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1938 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 5 Kopeks 1938 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1938
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1938 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 493 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 82,800. Bidding took place June 7, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (5)
  • Imperial Coin (17)
  • Katz (4)
  • MS67 (8)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • VL Nummus (3)
  • Восточно-европейский (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1938 at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1938 at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1938 at auction Восточно-европейский - August 28, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date August 28, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1938 at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 3400 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1938 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1938 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1938 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1938 at auction Empire - December 17, 2022
Seller Empire
Date December 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1938 at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1938 at auction RND - June 9, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1938 at auction RND - June 9, 2022
Seller RND
Date June 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1938 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1938 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1938 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1938 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1938 at auction VL Nummus - March 13, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1938 at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1938 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1938 at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1938 at auction Alexander - December 16, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1938 at auction Alexander - December 16, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1938 at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1938 at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1938 at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1938 at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Kopeks 1938 at auction Восточно-европейский - October 3, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date October 3, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1938 All Russian coins Russian aluminum-bronze coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
SINCONA AG
Auction Oct 22, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Sep 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
SINCONA AG
Auction Oct 22, 2024
Category
Year
Search