Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1938 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1938
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1938 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 493 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 82,800. Bidding took place June 7, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 3400 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date December 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
