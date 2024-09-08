Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1937 "Type 1937-1946" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1937
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1937 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 74568 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place March 2, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
850 $
Price in auction currency 850 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
1011 $
Price in auction currency 90000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date March 3, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
