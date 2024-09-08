Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1937 "Type 1937-1946" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1937 "Type 1937-1946" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 5 Kopeks 1937 "Type 1937-1946" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1937
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1937 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 74568 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place March 2, 2023.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1937 at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1937 at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
850 $
Price in auction currency 850 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1937 at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1937 at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
1011 $
Price in auction currency 90000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1937 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1937 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1937 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1937 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1937 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1937 at auction Russian Heritage - October 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1937 at auction Stack's - August 25, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1937 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1937 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1937 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1937 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1937 at auction Stack's - March 3, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 3, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1937 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1937 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1937 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1937 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1937 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

