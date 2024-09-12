Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1936 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1936
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1936 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 202 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 95,000. Bidding took place March 31, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (9)
- AURORA (3)
- Coins and Medals (12)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (3)
- Imperial Coin (12)
- Katz (6)
- MS67 (7)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- RND (2)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (10)
- Восточно-европейский (1)
Seller Alexander
Date August 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1121 $
Price in auction currency 96103 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 2550 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search