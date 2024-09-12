Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1936 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1936 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 5 Kopeks 1936 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1936
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1936 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 202 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 95,000. Bidding took place March 31, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (9)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins and Medals (12)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Imperial Coin (12)
  • Katz (6)
  • MS67 (7)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (10)
  • Восточно-европейский (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1936 at auction Восточно-европейский - September 12, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date September 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1936 at auction Alexander - August 8, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1936 at auction Alexander - August 8, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date August 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1121 $
Price in auction currency 96103 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1936 at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 2550 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1936 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1936 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1936 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1936 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1936 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1936 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
