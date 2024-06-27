Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1935 "Type 1933-1936" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1935
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1935 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 259 sold at the RND auction for RUB 400,000. Bidding took place February 25, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 3500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1935 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
