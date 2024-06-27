Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1935 "Type 1933-1936" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1935 "Type 1933-1936" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 5 Kopeks 1935 "Type 1933-1936" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1935
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1935 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 259 sold at the RND auction for RUB 400,000. Bidding took place February 25, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (8)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Coins and Medals (13)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Imperial Coin (11)
  • Katz (17)
  • MS67 (6)
  • Rare Coins (13)
  • RND (3)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Russiancoin (8)
Seller Alexander
Date August 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1935 at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 3500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1935 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1935 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1935 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1935 at auction CoinsNB - June 27, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1935 at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1935 at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1935 at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1935 at auction Russian Heritage - July 10, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1935 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

