Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1935 "Type 1926-1935" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1935 "Type 1926-1935" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 5 Kopeks 1935 "Type 1926-1935" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1935
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1935 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 351 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 220,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2023.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1935 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1935 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 5700 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1935 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
810 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1935 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1935 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1935 at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1935 at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1935 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1935 at auction Alexander - August 28, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1935 at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1935 at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1935 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date October 6, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1935 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1935 All Russian coins Russian aluminum-bronze coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
