5 Kopeks 1935 "Type 1926-1935" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1935
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1935 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 351 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 220,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 5700 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
810 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
