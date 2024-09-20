Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1934 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (111)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1934 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 448 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 1,350,000. Bidding took place September 12, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (32)
- AURORA (10)
- Coins and Medals (8)
- Coins.ee (4)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (8)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (19)
- Katz (5)
- MS67 (1)
- Rare Coins (11)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (7)
- VL Nummus (2)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
1435 $
Price in auction currency 122000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date July 7, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1934 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search