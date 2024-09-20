Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1934 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1934 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 5 Kopeks 1934 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1934
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (111)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1934 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 448 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 1,350,000. Bidding took place September 12, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (32)
  • AURORA (10)
  • Coins and Medals (8)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (8)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (19)
  • Katz (5)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Rare Coins (11)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • VL Nummus (2)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
1435 $
Price in auction currency 122000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1934 at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1934 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1934 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1934 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1934 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1934 at auction Alexander - May 11, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1934 at auction Alexander - May 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1934 at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1934 at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1934 at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1934 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1934 at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1934 at auction Alexander - August 28, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1934 at auction Alexander - August 28, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1934 at auction Alexander - July 7, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1934 at auction Alexander - July 7, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 7, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1934 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1934 All Russian coins Russian aluminum-bronze coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Sep 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Oct 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Sep 29, 2024
Category
Year
Search