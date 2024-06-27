Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1933 "Type 1926-1935" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1933 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 361 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 780,000. Bidding took place June 7, 2024.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
567 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
462 $
Price in auction currency 41300 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date November 10, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1933 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
