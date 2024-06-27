Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1933 "Type 1926-1935" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1933 "Type 1926-1935" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 5 Kopeks 1933 "Type 1926-1935" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1933
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1933 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 361 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 780,000. Bidding took place June 7, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (12)
  • AURORA (7)
  • Coins and Medals (11)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • Empire (3)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (6)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1933 at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
567 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
462 $
Price in auction currency 41300 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1933 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1933 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1933 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1933 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1933 at auction Empire - November 10, 2022
Seller Empire
Date November 10, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1933 at auction Empire - October 29, 2022
Seller Empire
Date October 29, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1933 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - September 23, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - September 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1933 at auction Alexander - August 28, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1933 at auction Alexander - August 28, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1933 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1933 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1933 All Russian coins Russian aluminum-bronze coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Oct 5, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Oct 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Sep 28, 2024
Category
Year
Search