Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1931 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1931 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 5 Kopeks 1931 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1931
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1931 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 266 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 900. Bidding took place October 31, 2015.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1931 at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1931 at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1931 at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Russia 5 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1931 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1931 at auction Alexander - August 28, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1931 at auction Alexander - August 28, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1931 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1931 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1931 at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1931 at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1931 at auction Russiancoin - December 23, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 23, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1931 at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1931 at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1931 at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1931 at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

