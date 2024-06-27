5 Kopeks 1931 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1931 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 266 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 900. Bidding took place October 31, 2015.

