Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1931 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1931 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 266 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 900. Bidding took place October 31, 2015.
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
