Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1930 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1930
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1930 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 3252 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place April 27, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller COINSTORE
Date September 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 62 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
