Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1930 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1930 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 5 Kopeks 1930 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1930
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1930 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 3252 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place April 27, 2019.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1930 at auction COINSTORE - September 14, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1930 at auction COINSTORE - September 14, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date September 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 62 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1930 at auction Alexander - September 5, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1930 at auction Alexander - September 5, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date September 5, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1930 at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1930 at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1930 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1930 at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1930 at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1930 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1930 at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1930 at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Kopeks 1930 at auction Alexander - October 3, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1930 at auction Alexander - October 3, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1930 at auction Alexander - October 3, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date October 3, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1930 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

