Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1929 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1929 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 477 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 210,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2022.
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 5810 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 9, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1929 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
