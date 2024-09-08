Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1929 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1929 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 5 Kopeks 1929 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1929
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1929 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 477 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 210,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2022.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1929 at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1929 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1929 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 5810 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1929 at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1929 at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1929 at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1929 at auction AURORA - May 19, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1929 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1929 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - April 9, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - April 9, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 9, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1929 at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1929 at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1929 at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1929 at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1929 at auction Imperial Coin - March 31, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1929 at auction Imperial Coin - March 31, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 31, 2021
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1929 at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1929 at auction Imperial Coin - March 25, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1929 at auction Imperial Coin - March 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1929 at auction AURORA - February 26, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date February 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1929 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 5 Kopeks 1929 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1929 at auction Katz - September 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1929 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

