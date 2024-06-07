5 Kopeks 1928 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1928 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 441 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 113,537. Bidding took place August 8, 2024.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (4) XF (16) VF (9) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (6) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) XF40 (6) VF35 (3) VF30 (2) Service NGC (8)

Seller All companies

Alexander (9)

AURORA (5)

BAC (2)

Coins and Medals (4)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (1)

Imperial Coin (8)

Katz (2)

MS67 (3)

Rare Coins (3)

RedSquare (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (4)