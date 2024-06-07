Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1928 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1928 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 5 Kopeks 1928 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1928
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1928 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 441 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 113,537. Bidding took place August 8, 2024.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1928 at auction Alexander - August 8, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1928 at auction Alexander - August 8, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date August 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1324 $
Price in auction currency 113537 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 4800 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1928 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Kopeks 1928 at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Kopeks 1928 at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Kopeks 1928 at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1928 at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1928 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1928 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1928 at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Kopeks 1928 at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Kopeks 1928 at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1928 at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Kopeks 1928 at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Kopeks 1928 at auction Alexander - April 8, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1928 at auction Alexander - April 8, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 8, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Kopeks 1928 at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Kopeks 1928 at auction Alexander - August 27, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1928 at auction Alexander - August 27, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1928 at auction Alexander - July 16, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1928 at auction Alexander - July 16, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date July 16, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1928 at auction Imperial Coin - June 3, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1928 at auction Imperial Coin - June 3, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 3, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1928 at auction Imperial Coin - June 3, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1928 at auction Imperial Coin - June 3, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 3, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******

Where to buy?
Russia 5 Kopeks 1928 at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1928 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

