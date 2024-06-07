Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1928 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1928 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 441 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 113,537. Bidding took place August 8, 2024.
Seller Alexander
Date August 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1324 $
Price in auction currency 113537 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 4800 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 8, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1928 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
