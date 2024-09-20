Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1927 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1927 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 5 Kopeks 1927 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1927
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (101)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1927 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 295 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (23)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins and Medals (10)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Empire (9)
  • Hess Divo (3)
  • Imperial Coin (15)
  • Katz (5)
  • Rare Coins (18)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Восточно-европейский (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1927 at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1927 at auction Восточно-европейский - August 28, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date August 28, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1927 at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
2266 $
Price in auction currency 200000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1927 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1927 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1927 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1927 at auction CoinsNB - June 27, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1927 at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1927 at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1927 at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1927 at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1927 at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Kopeks 1927 at auction Восточно-европейский - October 3, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date October 3, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1927 All Russian coins Russian aluminum-bronze coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
SINCONA AG
Auction Oct 22, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
San Martino
Auction Oct 15, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
San Martino
Auction Oct 15, 2024
Category
Year
Search