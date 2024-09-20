5 Kopeks 1927 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1927 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 295 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.

