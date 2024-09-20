Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1927 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1927
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (101)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1927 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 295 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
2266 $
Price in auction currency 200000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
