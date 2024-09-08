Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1926 "Type 1926-1935" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1926
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1926 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 25917 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,275. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 31, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
