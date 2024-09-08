5 Kopeks 1926 "Type 1926-1935" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1926 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 25917 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,275. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (31) AU (16) XF (20) VF (4) No grade (14) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (2) MS64 (10) MS63 (4) MS62 (9) MS60 (3) AU58 (3) XF45 (2) XF40 (4) PF65 (1) PF64 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (26) ННР (3) PCGS (3) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

AURORA (6)

Coins and Medals (11)

Denga1700 (5)

Empire (10)

Heritage (3)

Imperial Coin (9)

Katz (1)

MS67 (10)

New York Sale (1)

Numimarket (1)

Rare Coins (16)

Rauch (1)

RND (1)

Russian Heritage (3)

Russiancoin (9)