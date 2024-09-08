Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1926 "Type 1926-1935" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1926 "Type 1926-1935" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 5 Kopeks 1926 "Type 1926-1935" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1926
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1926 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 25917 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,275. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1926 at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1926 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1926 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1926 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1926 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1926 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1926 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1926 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1926 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1926 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1926 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1926 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1926 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1926 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1926 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1926 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1926 at auction Heritage - November 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1926 at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1926 at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1926 at auction Heritage - August 31, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 31, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1926 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1926 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1926 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1926 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1926 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1926 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1926 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1926 at auction Empire - February 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1926 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1926 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

