Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1924. Edge ribbed (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Edge ribbed
Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 16,38 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1924
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1924 . Edge ribbed. This copper coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2405 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 16,000. Bidding took place January 8, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- New York Sale (1)
