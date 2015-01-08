Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1924. Edge ribbed (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Edge ribbed

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1924 Edge ribbed - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 5 Kopeks 1924 Edge ribbed - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 16,38 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1924
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1924 . Edge ribbed. This copper coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2405 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 16,000. Bidding took place January 8, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • New York Sale (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1924 at auction New York Sale - January 8, 2015
Seller New York Sale
Date January 8, 2015
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Kopeks 1924 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 6, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1924 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Oct 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Sep 29, 2024
Category
Year
Search