5 Kopeks 1924. Edge ribbed (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1924 . Edge ribbed. This copper coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2405 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 16,000. Bidding took place January 8, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (1) Condition (slab) PF65 (1) RB (1) Service NGC (1)