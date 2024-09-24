Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1924. Plain edge (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Plain edge
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 16,38 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1924
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (317) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1924 . Plain edge. This copper coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 61 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 16,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 193 EUR
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
359 $
Price in auction currency 331 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
