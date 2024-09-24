5 Kopeks 1924. Plain edge (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1924 . Plain edge. This copper coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 61 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 16,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (113) AU (57) XF (78) VF (28) F (1) VG (1) No grade (34) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (5) MS64 (24) MS63 (47) MS62 (16) MS61 (1) MS60 (7) AU58 (6) AU55 (8) AU53 (2) AU50 (7) XF45 (10) XF40 (9) VF35 (10) F15 (1) DETAILS (3) RD (8) RB (29) BN (57) PL (1) Service NGC (74) ННР (11) PCGS (11) RNGA (2) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (27)

Aurea (6)

AURORA (6)

Busso Peus (1)

CNG (1)

Coinhouse (1)

Coins and Medals (40)

Coins.ee (10)

COINSTORE (1)

Empire (8)

Heritage (10)

Heritage Eur (1)

Hermes Auctions (4)

Imperial Coin (45)

Katz (20)

Künker (9)

MS67 (6)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

New York Sale (2)

Numisbalt (13)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (27)

Rauch (3)

RedSquare (1)

RND (4)

Russian Heritage (20)

Russiancoin (26)

SINCONA (3)

Stack's (4)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (2)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

Via (1)

VL Nummus (5)

WAG (3)

Знак (3)