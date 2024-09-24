Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1924. Plain edge (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1924 Plain edge - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 5 Kopeks 1924 Plain edge - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 16,38 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1924
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1924 . Plain edge. This copper coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 61 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 16,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1924 at auction Hermes Auctions - September 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date September 24, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1924 at auction Hermes Auctions - September 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date September 24, 2024
Condition MS63 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1924 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1924 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1924 at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 193 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1924 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1924 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
359 $
Price in auction currency 331 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1924 at auction Hermes Auctions - July 23, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 23, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1924 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1924 at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1924 at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1924 at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1924 at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1924 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1924 at auction Hermes Auctions - June 4, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 4, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
To auction
Russia 5 Kopeks 1924 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 6, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Russia 5 Kopeks 1924 at auction Numisbalt - October 6, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

