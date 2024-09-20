Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1991 "Type 1961-1991". Without mintmark (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Without mintmark

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1991 "Type 1961-1991" Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1991 "Type 1961-1991" Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 3,4 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1991
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1991 . Without mintmark. This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 543 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 22,000. Bidding took place April 28, 2012.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1991 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1991 at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1991 at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
472 $
Price in auction currency 42000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1991 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
411 $
Price in auction currency 38000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1991 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1991 at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1991 at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1991 at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1991 at auction Alexander - November 17, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1991 at auction Alexander - December 16, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1991 at auction Alexander - August 27, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2020
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1991 at auction Imperial Coin - January 29, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 29, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1991 at auction Imperial Coin - September 25, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 25, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1991 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1991 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1991 at auction Imperial Coin - January 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 30, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1991 at auction Imperial Coin - April 11, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1991 at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1991 at auction Imperial Coin - September 27, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 27, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1991 at auction AURORA - May 31, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1991 at auction Alexander - February 16, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date February 16, 2016
Condition AU53
Selling price
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1991 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

