Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1991 "Type 1961-1991". Without mintmark (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Without mintmark
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1991 . Without mintmark. This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 543 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 22,000. Bidding took place April 28, 2012.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
472 $
Price in auction currency 42000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
411 $
Price in auction currency 38000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS63
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2020
Condition MS64
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 30, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 27, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1991 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
