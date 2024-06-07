Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1991 М "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1991 М "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1991 М "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 3,4 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Moscow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1991 with mark М. This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1450 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 30,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Empire - September 19, 2020
Seller Empire
Date September 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1991 М at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 20 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Russiancoin - June 30, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 30, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Alexander - August 29, 2014
Russia 20 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Alexander - August 29, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date August 29, 2014
Condition AU58
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1991 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search