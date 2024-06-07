Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1991 М "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 3,4 g
- Diameter 21,8 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1991
- Mint Moscow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1991 with mark М. This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1450 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 30,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (4)
- MS67 (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1991 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search