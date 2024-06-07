Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1991 Л "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 3,4 g
- Diameter 21,8 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1991
- Mint Leningrad
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1991 with mark Л. This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1451 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 75,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 2800 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
811 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date January 28, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
