Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1991 Л "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1991 Л "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1991 Л "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 3,4 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Leningrad
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1991 with mark Л. This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1451 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 75,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • MS67 (2)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 2800 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
811 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction AURORA - January 28, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date January 28, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Imperial Coin - October 30, 2019
Russia 20 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Imperial Coin - October 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 30, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 20 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1991 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 424
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1991 All Russian coins Russian nickel silver coins Russian coins 20 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search