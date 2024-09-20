20 Kopeks 1990 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1990 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 296 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 37,000. Bidding took place April 17, 2010.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (1) UNC (11) AU (3) XF (10) Condition (slab) SP67 (2) SP66 (1) PL64 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

AURORA (1)

Coins and Medals (6)

Empire (4)

Imperial Coin (3)

MS67 (2)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (8)