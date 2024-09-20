Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1990 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1990 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1990 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 3,4 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1990
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1990 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 296 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 37,000. Bidding took place April 17, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (6)
  • Empire (4)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (8)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1990 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1990 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1990 at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1990 at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition PL64 NGC
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1990 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 3600 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1990 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1990 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1990 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1990 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1990 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1990 at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1990 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1990 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1990 at auction Empire - October 29, 2022
Seller Empire
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1990 at auction Russiancoin - April 14, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1990 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1990 at auction Empire - April 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date April 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1990 at auction Russiancoin - October 29, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1990 at auction Empire - September 19, 2020
Seller Empire
Date September 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1990 at auction Russiancoin - June 11, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1990 at auction Russiancoin - December 26, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 26, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1990 at auction Imperial Coin - October 30, 2019
Russia 20 Kopeks 1990 at auction Imperial Coin - October 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 30, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1990 at auction Imperial Coin - October 30, 2019
Russia 20 Kopeks 1990 at auction Imperial Coin - October 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 30, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1990 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1990 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 20 Kopeks 1990 at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1990 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 424
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1990 All Russian coins Russian nickel silver coins Russian coins 20 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Coins.ee
Auction Oct 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
SINCONA AG
Auction Oct 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aurora Numismatica
Auction Oct 9, 2024
Category
Year
Search