Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1990 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1990 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 296 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 37,000. Bidding took place April 17, 2010.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition PL64 NGC
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 3600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date September 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 30, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1990 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
