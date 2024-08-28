Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1989 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1989 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1989 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 3,4 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1989
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1989 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 237 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 800. Bidding took place December 17, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1989 at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1989 at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1989 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1989 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1989 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1989 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1989 at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1989 at auction AURORA - February 25, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date February 25, 2021
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1989 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1989 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1989 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1989 at auction Alexander - February 14, 2019
Russia 20 Kopeks 1989 at auction Alexander - February 14, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date February 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1989 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 20 Kopeks 1989 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1989 at auction Alexander - December 17, 2016
Russia 20 Kopeks 1989 at auction Alexander - December 17, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date December 17, 2016
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1989 at auction Russiancoin - June 30, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 30, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1989 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

