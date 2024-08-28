20 Kopeks 1989 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1989 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 237 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 800. Bidding took place December 17, 2016.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (1) UNC (6) AU (4) XF (1) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) SP67 (3) PL66 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (3)