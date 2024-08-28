Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1989 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 3,4 g
- Diameter 21,8 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1989
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1989 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 237 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 800. Bidding took place December 17, 2016.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date February 25, 2021
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 17, 2016
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1989 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
