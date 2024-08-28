Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1988 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1988 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1988 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 3,4 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1988
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1988 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 336 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 9,500. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1988 at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1988 at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition PL67 NGC
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1988 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1988 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 2100 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1988 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1988 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1988 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1988 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1988 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1988 at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1988 at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1988 at auction Alexander - January 15, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1988 at auction Alexander - January 15, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1988 at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1988 at auction Russiancoin - July 21, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 21, 2022
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1988 at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1988 at auction Russiancoin - April 14, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1988 at auction Russiancoin - April 14, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1988 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1988 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1988 at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition PL68 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1988 at auction Alexander - December 10, 2020
Russia 20 Kopeks 1988 at auction Alexander - December 10, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 10, 2020
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1988 at auction Russiancoin - October 29, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1988 at auction Russiancoin - October 29, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1988 at auction Alexander - November 5, 2020
Russia 20 Kopeks 1988 at auction Alexander - November 5, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date November 5, 2020
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1988 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search