20 Kopeks 1988 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 3,4 g
- Diameter 21,8 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1988
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1988 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 336 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 9,500. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition PL67 NGC
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 2100 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition PL68 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 10, 2020
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
