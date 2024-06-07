Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1987 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1987 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1987 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 3,4 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1987
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1987 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 597 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 3,600. Bidding took place October 31, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Russiancoin (6)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1987 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1987 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1450 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1987 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1987 at auction Alexander - October 26, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1987 at auction Alexander - October 26, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1987 at auction Alexander - September 28, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1987 at auction Alexander - September 28, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1987 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1987 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1987 at auction Russiancoin - December 23, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 23, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1987 at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1987 at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1987 at auction MS67 - October 31, 2019
Seller MS67
Date October 31, 2019
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 3600 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1987 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1987 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1987 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 20 Kopeks 1987 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1987 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 424
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1987 All Russian coins Russian nickel silver coins Russian coins 20 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Sep 30, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Sep 29, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Oct 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search