Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1987 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1987 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 597 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 3,600. Bidding took place October 31, 2019.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1450 RUB
Seller MS67
Date October 31, 2019
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 3600 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1987 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
