Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1986 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1986 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1986 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 3,4 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1986
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1986 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 394 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 4,100. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1986 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 100 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1986 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 250 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1986 at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1986 at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1986 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1986 at auction Russiancoin - April 14, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1986 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1986 at auction AURORA - April 14, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1986 at auction AURORA - December 17, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1986 at auction Russiancoin - October 29, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1986 at auction Russiancoin - June 11, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1986 at auction Russiancoin - December 26, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 26, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1986 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1986 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1986 at auction AURORA - July 30, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 30, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1986 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1986 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1986 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1986 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1986 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1986 at auction Imperial Coin - January 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
