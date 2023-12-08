Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1986 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1986 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 394 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 4,100. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 100 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 250 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
